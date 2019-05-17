The mother and daughter behind a modern healthcare project
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The mother and daughter behind a modern healthcare project

Maggie Mojapelo and Malebo Mokotedi are mother and daughter - and they are also doctors and entrepreneurs behind a modern healthcare venture in Johannesburg. The BBC's Lerato Mbele-Roberts reports.

  • 17 May 2019
Go to next video: Namibia's growing adventure tourism sector