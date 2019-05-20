Media player
Inside the world's most expensive election
With voting completed, India is now waiting to see who will be its next prime minister. Over the course of five weeks, hundreds of millions of Indians across the country took part in the historic election - not just because it’s the largest democratic exercise ever, but also because it's the world’s most expensive.
So, what was the money spent on? Monica Miller explains.
Video by Aakriti Thapar
20 May 2019
