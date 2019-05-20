Warning over 'new eurozone crisis'
A senior adviser to the German government fears another European financial crisis could be brewing.

Dr Lars Feld, one of the German Council of Economic Experts, was one of the first last year to warn of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy.

Dharshini David reports.

