The diggers guided by satellites and drones
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The diggers guided by satellites and drones

Moving earth will always be a messy business - but satellite-guided excavators can dig to an accuracy of a few centimetres - and survey drones can fly over the site daily to make sure they've got it right.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

Camera: Juan Dominguez; Producers: Philippa Goodrich and Ben King

  • 29 May 2019