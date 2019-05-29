Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The diggers guided by satellites and drones
Moving earth will always be a messy business - but satellite-guided excavators can dig to an accuracy of a few centimetres - and survey drones can fly over the site daily to make sure they've got it right.
This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.
Camera: Juan Dominguez; Producers: Philippa Goodrich and Ben King
-
29 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window