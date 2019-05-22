How cargo delivery is going digital in Nigeria
Nigeria is improving its manufacturing industry, but delivering cargo in the country requires a lot of patience, as the safety of the goods and the ability for them to be delivered on time is uncertain.

Digital startup Kobo360 is revolutionising cargo delivery with an app inspired by Uber.

The Kobo360 links everyone in the delivery supply chain, from the cargo owners, to the drivers and the recipients.

