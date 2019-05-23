FAA 'examining reports' for link between crashes
FAA chief Dan Elwell tells the BBC that the FAA is analysing interim reports from the two fatal Boeing 737 Max plane crashes.

The FAA will then work on a safety analysis based on links found between the two accidents.

