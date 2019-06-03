Media player
CEO Secrets: 'I built my fashion brand selling crisps at school'
Entrepreneur Gerald Manu explains the hardships of starting a fashion label while still at school. His fashion company Devacci now employs five people and is growing.
This month the CEO Secrets series is focusing on young entrepreneurs. See all the videos from the series here or add it as a Topic in the BBC News app.
A film by Dougal Shaw. You can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.
03 Jun 2019
