'We come with volunteer medics'
Safari Doctors is a group bringing much-needed primary healthcare to fishing communities in Kenya's remote Lamu archipelago.

Founder, Umra Omar tells the BBC's Lerato Mbele how the group work - balancing the needs of its patients with the economics of providing healthcare.

  • 28 May 2019
