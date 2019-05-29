'Dare to dream', says cosmetics boss Falguni Nayar

Video

Building a new company is risky business. And in India, it’s a profession dominated by men - less than 14% of enterprises are run by women entrepreneurs.

One of them is a former banker, Falguni Nayar, who quit her job to follow her dream and create the online beauty firm Nykaa that now rivals companies like Sephora and Amazon in India. Investors say it’s almost worth $1bn.

Video by Aakriti Thapar, Shweta Jain and Monica Miller