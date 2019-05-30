Media player
Conrad Black plans return to the Lords after Trump pardon
The former media mogul, Conrad Black served 42 months in prison on multiple counts of criminal fraud but seven years after his release, President Trump has issued him with a pardon. Michelle Fleury visited the British peer at his home in Toronto.
30 May 2019
