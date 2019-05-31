'I want people to ask me questions about HIV'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I want people to ask me questions about HIV'

Health activist Dr Sindi van Zyl is fighting to challenge taboos around health and HIV/AIDS - which has now reached epidemic proportions in South Africa where almost one in five people live with HIV. She talked to the BBC's Lerato Mbele about combining her role as a medical practitioner with that of a talk show radio host.

  • 31 May 2019
Go to next video: 'We come with volunteer medics'