What is really happening with India's economy?

Video

India's economy grew by 5.8% during the January to March 2019 quarter - a sharp fall compared to 7.7% during the same period last year. This is the slowest pace of growth in almost two years.

But how accurate are all these figures? There's a raging controversy in India over how GDP data is collected in the first place. The BBC's Sameer Hashmi spoke to R Nagaraj, a professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research and Madhavi Arora, an economist with Edelweiss Securities.

Video by Aakriti Thapar and Vishnu Vardhan