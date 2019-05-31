Nigeria's burgeoning VFX industry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria's burgeoning VFX industry

"If I'm able to go see a movie and forget my reality for even a moment - to me that's a successful film."

Filmmaker and VFX artist Mike-Steve Adeleye tells the BBC about how Nigeria's VFX industry is slowly growing.

  • 31 May 2019