Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria's burgeoning VFX industry
"If I'm able to go see a movie and forget my reality for even a moment - to me that's a successful film."
Filmmaker and VFX artist Mike-Steve Adeleye tells the BBC about how Nigeria's VFX industry is slowly growing.
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window