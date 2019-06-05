Sephora: Can diversity training help?

Video

Beauty chain Sephora are closing its US shops for diversity training, a month after a singer said she had been racially profiled.

RnB star SZA said she had been targeted while shopping at a branch in California.

The firm told Reuters it was aware of the incident but said the training was not "a response to any one event".

The BBC spoke to Asad Dhunna from the Unmistakables, who advises companies on how to be more racially inclusive.