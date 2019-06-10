I was told to be 'less young and girly' to progress
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

I was told to be 'less young and girly' to progress

Amy Golding talks about the challenges of being a young business leader for the CEO Secrets series.

This month CEO Secrets is focusing on young entrepreneurs. See all the videos from the series here or add it as a Topic in the BBC News app.

A film by series producer Dougal Shaw.

  • 10 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'I built my fashion brand selling crisps at school'