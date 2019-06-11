Developing an ultrasound app for women in rural Uganda
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Developing an ultrasound app for women in rural Uganda

Many women in Uganda still die in childbirth, and this prompted a group of young medical professionals to develop an app that can provide ultrasound solutions for mothers-to-be in remote locations. The BBC's Lerato Mbele reports.

  • 11 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'I want people to ask me questions about HIV'