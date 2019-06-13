'It was a legitimate vote, and it was won'

Philip Green adamant Topshop 'didn't come close to collapse'
Sir Philip Green has denied that the Topshop group had been on the point of collapse in a heated interview with the BBC's Simon Jack.

He told the Today programme: "It didn't come close to collapse - we won the vote. It was a legitimate vote that was won."

He did however acknowledge that the retail landscape had changed and that he had been slow to react.

(Image: Sir Philip Green, credit: AFP/Getty Images)

  • 13 Jun 2019
