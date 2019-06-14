Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The exploding market for African art
Artwork made by African artists is starting to increase in value as the industry develops.
Pieces by Nigerian artists was worth $7.2m in 2018, according to the Nigeria Art Market Report, up from $3.8m in 2015.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window