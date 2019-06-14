Media player
'We consider 24-hour power a possibility'
Nigerian utility meter firm Mojak International has a goal of wanting the masses to have reliable electricity that doesn't go down.
It offers pre-paid meters that can be topped up immediately using a mobile app, and is now expanding into solar power to improve energy generation.
