Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Developing a Nigerian computer giant
Zinox Group in Nigeria is a computing firm that assembles and distributes computers and software across Africa.
The firm is trying to democratise technology for the masses by developing personal computers that suit African needs, such as protection from frequent power cuts, and it is also expanding its foray into ecommerce.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window