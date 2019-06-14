Training girls for Tanzania's IT industry
Video

Since 2015, the non-profit organisation She Codes for Change has been working with female high school and university students in Tanzania to interest them in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Tanzania is keen to close the digital gender skills gap and train the next generation of programmers to work in Africa's IT industry.

