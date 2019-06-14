Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Training girls for Tanzania's IT industry
Since 2015, the non-profit organisation She Codes for Change has been working with female high school and university students in Tanzania to interest them in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Tanzania is keen to close the digital gender skills gap and train the next generation of programmers to work in Africa's IT industry.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window