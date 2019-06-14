Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The furniture that tells stories
Furniture company Saba Studios, based on Lamu island in Kenya, is trying to make hand-carved furniture trendy again by building useful objects that "tell stories".
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window