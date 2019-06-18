Media player
The factory making shoes out of plastic bottles
By 2050, there is expected to be more plastic in the world’s oceans then there are fish.
However, some of world’s biggest sportswear brands, such as Adidas and Nike, are trying to turn plastic waste into a raw material for clothes and shoes.
Video journalist: Aakriti Thapar
18 Jun 2019
