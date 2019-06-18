Inside Heathrow's high-tech baggage system
Heathrow's luggage system can handle 180,000 items per day but it's already straining at the seams. It's just one of the parts of the airport which will need an upgrade once the third runway is complete.

Tom Burridge takes a look inside.

Filmed and edited by Neil Drake.

