On board the UK's first hydrogen train

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hydrogen trains: Are these the eco-friendly trains of the future?
Hydrogen-powered trains are said to be the greenest trains out there.
“Mini power stations on wheels”, is how a University of Birmingham researcher describes them, as they give off zero emissions and their only by-product is water.
Two hydrogen trains are already in service in Germany but that design is not compatible with the UK's rail network.
BBC's Tom Burridge went on a test run for the UK's version.
-
20 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-48698044/hydrogen-trains-are-these-the-eco-friendly-trains-of-the-futureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window