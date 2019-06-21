Media player
The plane that can fly 600 miles on batteries alone
Electric passenger planes are finally here. The Israeli firm Eviation unveils a plane which can travel over 600 miles on battery power alone.
BBC Business Correspondent Theo Leggett reports from the Paris Air Show.
Video by Peter Page.
21 Jun 2019
