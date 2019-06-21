The plane that can fly 600 miles on batteries alone
Video

Electric passenger planes are finally here. The Israeli firm Eviation unveils a plane which can travel over 600 miles on battery power alone.

BBC Business Correspondent Theo Leggett reports from the Paris Air Show.

Video by Peter Page.

  • 21 Jun 2019