Businesses 'not fully ready' for no-deal, says Carney
Video

Some 150,000 businesses still do not have the paperwork they need to keep exporting to the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says.

  • 21 Jun 2019