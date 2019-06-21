Media player
Video
Climate protesters v the City?
Climate change protesters have disrupted the beginning of Chancellor Philip Hammond's Mansion House Speech.
The protesters were removed from the City of London event for the financial services industry, and Mr Hammond was able to continue a few minutes later.
"The irony of course, is that this is the government that has just led the world by committing to a zero carbon economy by 2050," said the chancellor.
21 Jun 2019
