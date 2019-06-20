Climate protesters interrupt Hammond speech
Climate protesters interrupt Hammond's Mansion House speech

Climate change protesters have disrupted the beginning of the Chancellor Philip Hammond's Mansion House Speech.

The protesters were removed from the City of London event for the financial services industry, and Mr Hammond was able to continue a few minutes later.

"The irony of course, is that this is the government that has just led the world by committing to a zero carbon economy by 2050," said the chancellor.

