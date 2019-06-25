Media player
Who really pays in a tariff war?
US President Trump has declared himself "Tariff Man", in his bid to use tariffs to shift more production and jobs back to the USA. While Mr Trump insists it will be others who foot the bill, as the BBC's Karishma Vaswani points out when it comes to higher tariffs - both sides can end up paying.
Produced & edited by Christine Hah
25 Jun 2019
