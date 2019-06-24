'Get as close to the consumer as possible'
Rwanda has set itself some ambitious economic targets, including becoming a middle-income country by 2020 and becoming a viable investment hub for sub-Saharan Africa. The BBC's Lerato Mbele talks to goods distributor Zia Uwera about the country's growing consumer sector.

