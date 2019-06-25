The UK's largest music festival is back

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glastonbury: the festival faces challenges beyond just the weather
Glastonbury is back after a year without the UK's largest music festival. Emily Eavis, the event's co-organiser and daughter of founder Michael Eavis, explains how the challenge is coping with the unpredictable, especially the weather.
Video journalist: Peter Flude
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-48753413/glastonbury-the-festival-faces-challenges-beyond-just-the-weatherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window