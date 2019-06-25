The UK's largest music festival is back
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Glastonbury: the festival faces challenges beyond just the weather

Glastonbury is back after a year without the UK's largest music festival. Emily Eavis, the event's co-organiser and daughter of founder Michael Eavis, explains how the challenge is coping with the unpredictable, especially the weather.

Video journalist: Peter Flude

  • 25 Jun 2019