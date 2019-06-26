Guildford's buses go electric
Guildford has introduced a fleet of nine electric buses for its park and ride service from car parks to the town centre to replace existing diesel buses on the routes.

Operator Stagecoach says the vehicles have a range of up to 150 miles. The BBC's Susannah Streeter reports

  • 26 Jun 2019