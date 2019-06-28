Media player
How the safety razor became a million dollar idea
The safety razor has saved the skins of billions of men. Before it came along, they were in daily peril from the so-called "cut-throat razor".
For its inventor, safety razors were perfect money-spinners. People would keep on buying the throw-away blades which went with them. The BBC's Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
28 Jun 2019
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
