Million dollar idea: The safety razor
How the safety razor became a million dollar idea

The safety razor has saved the skins of billions of men. Before it came along, they were in daily peril from the so-called "cut-throat razor".

For its inventor, safety razors were perfect money-spinners. People would keep on buying the throw-away blades which went with them. The BBC's Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 28 Jun 2019
