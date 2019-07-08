Video

Sharmaden Reid is the founder and CEO of Beautystack, a tech start up in London that has raised more than £4m in investment.

A working mother frustrated at childcare arrangements in most small businesses, she decided to offer childcare to her employees on her own terms, including a childminder during school holidays.

The government launched this month a 'gender equality roadmap' promising to support organisations in delivering family-friendly policies.

