Could you do a video interview for your next job?

Video

Artificial intelligence is likely to play a role in whether you get your next big job interview. Research by the BBC shows that video interviews and screening is rising - used by over half of employers in their recruitment. But staff aren’t so keen – one recent survey showed nearly half (45%) aren’t happy with video interviews and most (91%) feel face to face is best.

Business correspondent Colletta Smith tries out the technology with students from Liverpool University – one of many educational institutions supporting students to be comfortable with the tech as they know it’s so important for their futures.