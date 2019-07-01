How lashes became big business
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How lashes became big business

Eyelash extensions are just one of the treatments boosting the beauty industry, which contributed £28.4bn to the UK economy last year.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Jul 2019