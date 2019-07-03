What do children make of key financial terms?
MPs, campaigners, teachers and parents are calling for better financial education to be included in the primary school curriculum - it’s already in the secondary school curriculum - as research shows that our financial habits are set by the age of seven. The BBC catches up with a group of primary school children and listens to their explanations of key financial terms.

  • 03 Jul 2019