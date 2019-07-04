Media player
Video
What do Indians want from the latest Budget?
As India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to unveil the country's latest Budget, we asked people across India what measures they would like to see implemented.
Produced and edited by Aakriti Thapar.
04 Jul 2019
