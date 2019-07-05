Amazon is now 25 years old
Jeff Bezos filed the paperwork to create the e-commerce retailing giant Amazon 25 years ago. His genius was to recognise the potential of the internet long before others.

Amazon is known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological innovation and mass scale. But its dominance is problematic. Its growth has displaced traditional retail jobs. And it's faced criticism over worker conditions at its warehouses.

