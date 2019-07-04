Bringing people online
When Facebook launched in Africa in 2015, 120 million people were accessing the platform each month. That figure has now jumped to 145 million.

Facebook sees the internet as being crucial for a variety of purposes - gaining more users, connecting people, to enabling small businesses to flourish, which boosts the economy.

