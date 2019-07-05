Democraticisng access to infrastructure
Africa Talking is a provider of technology that helps different industries connects with infrastructure providers.

Bilha Ndirangu, chief executive of Africa's Talking, says that democratising access to infrastructure will enable mobile app developers and software engineers to build better services and help solve truly African challenges.

