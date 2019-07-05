'I'm not doing it for the likes'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I'm not doing it for the likes'

Afua Rida is a social media influencer living in Ghana.

She originally moved to the country from the US five years ago to start a career in the fashion industry. After becoming a stylist, she then fell into promoting African fashion designers on social media.

"I describe myself as a marketing firm where I create the campaign with the brand. I understand your audience, I shoot the footage and I put that footage out there," she told the BBC.

  • 05 Jul 2019