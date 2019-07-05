Media player
'I'm not doing it for the likes'
Afua Rida is a social media influencer living in Ghana.
She originally moved to the country from the US five years ago to start a career in the fashion industry. After becoming a stylist, she then fell into promoting African fashion designers on social media.
"I describe myself as a marketing firm where I create the campaign with the brand. I understand your audience, I shoot the footage and I put that footage out there," she told the BBC.
05 Jul 2019
