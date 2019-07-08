Media player
Rwanda bids to become high-tech hub
Rwanda is bidding to become a centre for high-tech innovation and creativity in Africa. In the capital, Kigali, smart technology is being used in its schools and hospitals - and on its buses.
Entrepreneur Patrick Buchana Nsenga tells the BBC how the introduction of cashless tap-and-go payments have helped the city's buses boost their revenues from ticket sales.
08 Jul 2019
