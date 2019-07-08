Rwanda bids to become high-tech hub
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rwanda bids to become high-tech hub

Rwanda is bidding to become a centre for high-tech innovation and creativity in Africa. In the capital, Kigali, smart technology is being used in its schools and hospitals - and on its buses.

Entrepreneur Patrick Buchana Nsenga tells the BBC how the introduction of cashless tap-and-go payments have helped the city's buses boost their revenues from ticket sales.

  • 08 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'Get as close to the consumer as possible'