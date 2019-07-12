Is bread the new coffee?

Media player
An artisan baker's recipe for success
Kiwi baker Dean Brettschneider was visiting a friend in Singapore when he decided the local neighbourhood could do with a bakery.
Seven years later, his business empire has grown to include 16 bakeries, nine pizza restaurants and seen him publish 15 cook books and hosted several TV shows.
Video by: Pamela Parker and Fahmi Jamal
12 Jul 2019
