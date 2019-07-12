Million dollar idea: The ATM

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the cash machine became a million dollar idea
Out of cash? That used to mean going short until your bank opened in the morning. But fifty years ago, the first automated teller machines - ATMs or cash machines - started appearing outside bank branches in Britain.
Now, there are more than three million of them across the world - meaning our wallets need never be empty again. Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window