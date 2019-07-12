Million dollar idea: The ATM
Video

How the cash machine became a million dollar idea

Out of cash? That used to mean going short until your bank opened in the morning. But fifty years ago, the first automated teller machines - ATMs or cash machines - started appearing outside bank branches in Britain.

Now, there are more than three million of them across the world - meaning our wallets need never be empty again. Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 12 Jul 2019
