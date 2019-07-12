Media player
Thomas Cook boss: 'Our customers' holidays are secure'
Troubled travel company Thomas Cook has said it is in advanced talks with banks and its largest shareholder, China's Fosun, over a £750m cash injection.
The proposals, which have not been finalised, would see Fosun buy the firm's tour business.
Thomas Cook's chief executive, Peter Fankhauser, said customers did not need to worry because their holiday bookings were "secure".
12 Jul 2019
