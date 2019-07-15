Carney praises Alan Turing's achievements
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said computer pioneer Alan Turing is a worthy choice for the new £50 note because "virtually everything we use today, in our day-to-day lives, is derived from Turing's genius".

