Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mark Carney praises Alan Turing's achievements
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said computer pioneer Alan Turing is a worthy choice for the new £50 note because "virtually everything we use today, in our day-to-day lives, is derived from Turing's genius".
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window