'Somebody needs to be accountable to the public'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rail review boss Keith Williams wants 'accountability'

Keith Williams, who has been given the job of improving UK railways, says that someone in the system needs to be "accountable to the public for the services that they receive" at a national level.

He also says the role of the regions needs to be emphasised.

  • 16 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The Tornado: Whipping up a storm in Wales