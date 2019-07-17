Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dan Bilzerian claims he doesn’t like social media
Dan Bilzerian has attracted more than 27 million Instagram followers thanks to his extravagant lifestyle.
The US poker player is now launching his cannabis business Ignite in the UK, selling legal CBD products.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nomia Iqbal that his Instagram account only represents "five to 10%" of his life, and he would consider leaving the site if it wasn’t for business reasons.
Click here to listen to Nomia's full interview with Dan Bilzerian on BBC Sounds.
17 Jul 2019
